EDITOR’S NOTE: Blair Hayse is a former employee of The Itawamba County Times.
Local author Blair Hayse is jumping into the world of publishing with the first in a planned series of anthologies about women with inspirational stories to tell.
Published under her own name in late March, “She is Magic” is a compilation of 17 stories, each penned by a different female author. Individually, each story gives insight into the author’s personal struggles and the strength it took to overcome life-altering events; together, Hayse hopes these stories have the power to be both emotionally healing and inspiring. Not unlike a bit of magic.
“When I had the vision of the ‘She is Magic’ book series, it came from a place of women being able to share their own personal story of magic,” Hayse said. “I wanted them to use their stories to help themselves heal, to inspire others, to give others hope, and to reach an exciting goal they each had to become a published author.”
The book is available on Amazon in both electronic and print formats.
Hayse herself has a story to tell. Born and raised in North Mississippi, Hayse received a degree in accounting from The University of Alabama and spent years as a turnaround consultant for hotel corporations. Her high profile career paid well but was costing her hours away from family. The ordeal left her with the lingering thought of leaving behind a nearly two-decade-long career and stepping out on her own to pursue consulting independently.
“I went all in. I felt I had nothing to lose at this point. It was up to me to make this choice or go back to that plush corner office I had grown to loathe,” she said. “Within a month my business exploded. It grew to nearly half of my monthly corporate salary.”
Hayse operates her consulting business online, giving her greater flexibility in spending time with her family. Working from home and setting her own schedule also allowed her to pursue her passion: writing and publishing.
In her own contribution to the anthology, “Nice Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office,” Hayse expounds on the anxiety and tension that goes along with working in corporate management.
“It’s not just me analyzing the woman CEO, but it is me sharing what I know because I lived it and breathed it. I was her,” she writes in her segment. “I sat in the big plush corner office that comes with a lot of backstabbing, rumors and loneliness. I remember thinking there must be a different way to do this.”
Hayse’s writing was previously published in the 2019 collection, “Women Who Illuminate.” That experience inspired her to help other women share their stories.
She said she is proud of the book and hopes others find valuable insight and advice through the stories between its covers, including one authored by her daughter, Millie Kate.
“Not only did she write her own chapter in the book, but she edits photos for my business, helps with social media and freelances editing and graphic design,” Hayse said. “It’s been wonderful to work as a mother-daughter team.”
Other entries tucked between the pages include stories of surviving stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, losing a spouse to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and surviving abuse.
Hayse is already working on the collection’s followup, “She is Magic Too.”
“It will continue the vision of sharing personal life stories from business coaches, motivational speakers, healers, and community organizers,” Hayse said. “Every story is designed to motivate, empower, and uplift those who read it by allowing the reader to identify with the magic that exists in their own life.”