Both Itawamba Agricultural High School Indians basketball teams suffered hard losses on the road against Pontotoc, last week.
(G) Pontotoc 72, Itawamba AHS 44
In what was a sloppy game from the start, the Lady Indians led 7-6 in the first quarter, but were plagued by turnovers. Pontotoc closed the first quarter on a 13-2 run to lead 19-9 after one complete.
In the second quarter, the Lady Warriors used defense for quick offense and extended their lead to 40-23 at the half. The third quarter was a low-scoring affair. Pontotoc led 47-29 going into the final period.
Pontotoc outscored the Lady Indians 25-15 in the final period and ran away with a 72-44 victory.
Della Shumpert paced the Lady Indians with 16. Tonya Warren and Genise Dabbs chipped in 8 points a piece.
(B) Pontotoc 69, Itawamba AHS 54
Pontotoc jumped out to a 13-6 lead in a back-and-forth first, but the Indians closed the gap to 21-20 by the end of the quarter.
In the second quarter, the Indians clawed and tied the game in closing seconds of the half, but fouled the Warriors on a 3-pointer. Pontotoc made all three, giving them a 35-32 lead at the half.
Pontotoc outscored the Indians 19-12 in the third quarter, and the Indians could never come within 10 the rest of the game. They fell 69-54.
Deion Shells had 20 points, followed by Arvesta Troupe with 16 points.
Although the Lady Indians struggled in their on-the-road match against the Booneville Lady Blue Devils, the boys team walked away with an upset victory.
(G) Booneville 56, Itawamba AHS 52
The Lady Indians stepped out of division play to face the Booneville Lady Blue Devils. Kaitlyn Plunkett was hot to start as she scored 5 of the first 7 points, and the Lady Indians raced out to a 7-0 lead. They led 14-8 after one complete.
The second quarter was free throw fest, but IAHS held a 27-21 halftime lead.
Both teams traded baskets in the third quarter, and the Lady Indians held a 41-35 lead by its end.
Turnovers in the fourth quarter would ultimately cost the Lady Indians. The Lady Devils outscored the Lady Indians 21-11 and won 56-52.
Della Shumpert led the Lady Indians in scoring with 17, followed by Kaitlyn Plunkett with 15 and Genise Dabbs with 10 points.
(B) Itawamba AHS 63, Booneville 57
The Indians dug themselves into a big hole, but slowly crept out of it. Booneville jumped out to a 25-9 lead after one.
In the second quarter, Arvesta Troupe and Isaac Smith attacked the offensive glass and kept the Indians in the game. Booneville still led 36-30 at the half.
The Indians and Blue Devils traded baskets in the third, but the Indians still trailed 48-42 going into the final quarter of the game.
The fourth quarter was the “Shells Show.” Deion Shells pulled the Indians out of their hole by scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter. Overall, the Indians outscored Booneville 21-9 in the fourth quarter and overcame an early 20-point deficit to walk away with the 63-57 upset victory.
Deion Shells led the offensive attack with 23 points, followed by Dequan Waters with 16 points.