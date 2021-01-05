The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department is receiving backlash after a deputy shot and killed a loose horse on Christmas Eve, but Sheriff Chris Dickinson says his deputy’s actions were justified.
On Monday, Dickinson told The Times his department received four 911 calls concerning the animal running in and out of traffic in the vicinity of mile markers 107 and 108 on I-22.
According to the sheriff, there were four vehicles on the roadside when the deputy arrived. He said they had to swerve off-road to avoid hitting the horse.
“Attempts were made to catch it and they were unsuccessful,” Dickinson said. “The deputy had to make a decision between the horse's life or human life.”
Dickinson said the deputy followed protocol, which resulted in the horse being shot and killed.
“The deputy involved followed protocol for the situation,” Dickinson said. “It was an unfortunate situation, but we did speak with the owner and he was thankful there were no accidents or anyone was injured.”
The horse, named Goldie, had escaped from 2156 Justice Road in Itawamba County. According to a press release by animal-rights group In Defense of Animals, the horse was a Christmas gift for 10-year-old Grace Pierce by her parents Kevin and Misty Pierce.
Backlash to the shooting quickly grew on social media, and a candlelight vigil is being planned for Wednesday night at 5 p.m. in front of the sheriff’s department offices in downtown Fulton.
According to a press release, representatives from the group In Defense of Animals will attend the event.