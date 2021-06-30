Local business owners say shortages in resources as well as labor are fueling supply and demand issues which have been causing price hikes across multiple industries.
At Davis Ford in Fulton, they say new vehicles are being held up due to a shortage of the necessary computer chips. They can only guess when things will get back to normal.
“Right now, new vehicles are held up in holding facilities in places like Kansas City and Detroit,” said Finance Manager Darrell Robinson adding that things could start to pick up again, “possibly in October.”
Robinson and co-worker Internet Sales Manager Christopher Dickinson say in their combined two plus decades of experience, they’ve never seen a shortage this bad.
“This is new territory for all of us,” said Dickingson. “Even during the financial crisis in 2008-2009, we still had inventory.”
Dickinson added that this time last year they had over one hundred new vehicles on the lot. Right now, they have five.
Not only is this affecting new vehicle buyers, but used as well.
“We can’t get new [vehicles] so used [vehicles] are selling like hot cakes,” Dickinson told The Times. “The value of some used cars has climbed to the price of brand new.”
Dickinson added that this could be cause for some concern, as those prices could drop again once new vehicles finally become available.
The auto industry is far from the only industry affected by the chip shortage. Everything from electronics to small engines, such as lawnmowers and chainsaws, to cell phone makers are feeling the pinch, though automakers are decidedly the ones hit hardest.
In the lumber industry, a surge of home improvements plus new home construction during last year’s lockdown coupled with labor shortages in various areas led to an increase in demand and sky high prices.
“From the mill to the customer is where the price is going up,” a representative from Fulton based Riley’s Building Supply told The Times, adding that this increase is being driven by a lack of labor at the mills.
Last week, they experienced the biggest fall in wholesale prices the industry has ever seen and those prices are continuing to fall. That decrease should reflect in customer pricing soon but only time will tell if prices will return to pre-pandemic numbers.