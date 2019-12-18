Top senior football players from across the state will meet Saturday at Gulfport High School’s Milner Stadium for the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game. Itawamba County will be represented by Itawamba Agricultural High School seniors Q.J. Shumpert and Ike Chandler on the North team.
Shumpert, a nose-guard and defensive tackle, recorded 38 tackles during the 2019 campaign for IAHS. He also had two sacks and five forced fumbles.
Chandler averaged over 181 rushing yards a game. His total of 2,537 yards and 29 rushing touchdowns and 34 total earned him the title of Mr. Football for 2019 for 4A in Mississippi.
The game will begin at 11:30 a.m. Admission is $10. It can also be watched at www.FNUTL.com and www.MSCOACHES.com under the MAC tab.