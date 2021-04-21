Led by Kate Gann and Alaina Gordon who both won multiple events at Regionals, Itawamba Agricultural High School will have six athletes competing in the 4A North Half meet at Pontotoc Saturday.
Advancing to North Half and their finishes:
girls' shot put: 3. Khali Dilworth
boys' shot put: 2. Gavin Freeman
boys' long jump: 2. Gavin Freeman, 3. Arvesta Troupe.
boys' high jump: 2. Arvesta Troupe
100-meter dash: 1. Alaina Gordon, 4. Kelsei Dilworth.
200 dash: 1. Alaina Gordon
1,600: 1. Kate Gann
3,200: 1. Kate Gann