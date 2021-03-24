Without question, Spring is the best time of year to be a gardener. Just as we begin to awake from winter’s restorative sleep, so do our plants. Slowly and then all at once, we’re once again surrounded by color; yellow Daffodils, red Camilias, and every shade of green on the spectrum.
It’s time to throw on some gloves and prepare the flower beds and garden plots for a new season of growth, but what should be done first you ask?
Here’s a guide on how to best use all that energy you’ve been building over the winter.
1. CHECK FENCES/ PLANTERS
Old man winter can be rough on your hardscaping, such as stones, wood posts or planter boxes. Now is the time to take inventory. Identify the pieces that need to be replaced or mended. It’s best to do this first while most plants are still dormant, before you start repotting and fertilizing, so as not to waste expensive products. This is also a great time to redesign your garden layout by purchasing new planters or building raised beds. Don’t forget to check trellises and bird feeders as well.
2. PRUNE
Remove all dead plants from your flowers beds. This includes cleaning up leaves or debris that may have accumulated over winter. Don’t forget to check any ponds or fountains you may have as well. Make sure to closely examine all of your trees and ensures no branches are in danger of creeping to close to your home or power lines. Remove any branches that are split or broken. Woody stemmed perennials like roses, butterfly bushes, and hydrangeas can benefit from pruning in spring.
3. COMPOST/ FERTILIZE
This is a great time to test your soil and see what amendments, if any, it might need. Soil can always benefit from a scoop of compost. If you don’t have a compost pile, this is your chance to get one started. Any fruit and vegetable scraps can be composted, along with cardboard products such as paper towel rolls, egg shells, and coffee grounds.
4. DIVIDE PERENNIALS
Plants that multiply like hostas, irises and daylilies all need to be separated in spring to keep them from outgrowing their space. Many shrubs can be moved while they are dormant. Any that are divided can be moved around to fill holes in other parts of your yard, or even traded with fellow gardeners.
5. MULCH
Mulch helps to keep moisture in your soil and helps to keep unwanted weeds at bay. You don’t want more than a couple of inches covering you plants, and make sure the mulch isn’t touching the base of your trees. Not only does mulch help create a more polished look, depending on what you use, it can also breakdown slowly and fertilize the soil.
6. START SEEDS
If you have a vegetable garden, now is the time to get those seeds started. A system as simple as a few plastic cups with holes in the bottom and a grow light can be all you need to start your own plants from seed, although some seeds perform better when planted straight into the soil outside. Tomatoes, peppers, and melons are popular choices for those who are just beginning to try to grow their food from seeds. Many varieties require a few weeks of growth plus hardening off before they are ready to go in the ground, so make sure you plan accordingly with your growing zone by learning your first and last frost date. The last frost date is the one you will need to pay attention to for your spring garden. The last frost date for Fulton is April 11, 2021.
One of the best spring garden tips is to take notes. Keep an eye on your plants and lawn. Notice what seems to do well and what doesn’t. Which fertilizers did you use where and how to it help from last year? Some plants just need a little more or a little less light and greatly benefit from a new spot in the flower bed. Gardening is a hobby that requires a constant curiosity and desire to learn. Simply changes can lead to big results in your lawn and garden.