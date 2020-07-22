Six Itawamba County athletes currently attending school at either Itawamba Community College or Northeast Mississippi Community College have been named to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s All-Academic teams.

ICC soccer players Noah Locastro and Cora Yielding earned first-team honors. Each have maintained a 4.0 grade point average.

An additional four local athletes — Maddie Johnson, Hannah Sparks, Cameron Orr and Jamal Shumpert — have been placed on the third team.

To qualify for the third team, an athlete must have a GPA between 3.6 and 3.79.

Johnson just completed her sophomore season with NEMCC women’s basketball. Sparks plays for ICC’s softball team. Both Orr and Shumpert play for ICC’s football team.

