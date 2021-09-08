This photograph, provided by the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, shows missing Tremont teen Jamie Wright's ID card, which authorities uncovered near the site of skeletal remains believed to belong to Wright. Wright disappeared in 2008.
FULTON • Itawamba County law enforcement officials believe the skull and bones found in Itawamba County on Tuesday, Sept. 7, are the remains of missing Tremont 18-year-old Jamie Wright.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said the remains were identified using personal belongings found nearby.
“We recovered a jacket and personal effects, including the driver's license of Wright, at the scene where the remains were found,” Dickinson told The Itawamba County Times via phone interview.
Dickinson said investigators were using metal detectors to search the site on State Line Road, near Tremont, where a logging company discovered the remains.
“The scene was in an area approximately a half-mile to one mile from where Wright initially went missing,” the sheriff stated.
Wright disappeared on Nov. 30, 2008, the Sunday after Thanksgiving. During the initial investigation, the search dog followed Wright’s trail tracking him to an area on the other side of the woods where various other personal effects were located.
Investigators then followed his trail down the road until it completely disappeared, causing authorities to assume Wright was picked up by a vehicle, according to a 2008 Times story.
In 2017, tips alerted officials to the area where he entered the woods on the day he was last seen. Authorities obtained warrants to search the area, including wells, but could find no human remains.
Authorities once again received a tip from a deathbed confession on Feb. 2, 2021, concerning a well on property near the old Itawamba County Airport. Law enforcement officials used heavy equipment to dig up what authorities described as a “menagerie of bones” at the bottom of the well. The Mississippi Crime Lab later confirmed none were human skeletal remains.
At that time, Dickinson said his department followed every lead and the case would remain open until Wright was located.
His department notified Wright’s next of kin of their findings early on Wednesday.
“We will have to follow protocol and get proper confirmation from the crime lab, but we believe this to be the remains of Jamie Wright,” Dickinson said.
Jeff Wright, father of Jamie Wright told The Times in an April 2021 interview that he held out little to no hope of his son being found alive.
“Jamie would have never left and not tried to make contact with his family,” he said. “Not knowing was especially devastating to his grandparents. It took something out of them they never got back.”