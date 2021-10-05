City of Fulton Police Department officials believes the remains found off of Highway 25 near the Tilden Community are that of missing 25-year-old Marc Cobb.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson told The Times the remains were found in his jurisdiction when two youths discovered them after tracking a coyote into the area. Dickinson then notified Fulton Police Department who has been working the Cobb case since he went missing in January 2020.
In a press release, Police Chief Mitch Nabors stated his department is actively working on the case along with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
“The death is still under investigation, but we believe this to be the remains of Marc Cobb,” Nabors said.
Cobb was last seen on Jan. 12, 2020, at America’s Inn in Fulton, where he lived. He was reported missing by his sister two days later when she could not locate Cobb at his residence. Harold Cobb, the missing man’s father, said he failed to show up at his job at Max Home, also located off Access Road in Fulton.
Marc Cobb had no vehicle and never picked up his last paycheck from his employer.
In the days following Cobb’s disappearance, Fulton Police Department conducted several searches in and around the area he was last seen, but they yielded no clues.
The remains have been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Jackson for official identification.