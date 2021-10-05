FULTON • City of Fulton Police Department officials believe skeletal remains found near the Tilden Community late Monday are those of a 25-year-old Fulton man who has been missing since early 2020.
According to Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson, the remains discovered off of Highway 25 are believed to be those of Marc Cobb, who disappeared from Fulton on Jan. 12, 2020. Dickinson said the remains were discovered by two youths tracking a coyote into the area.
After the discovery of the remains was reported to him, Dickinson notified the Fulton Police Department, who has been working the Cobb case since he went missing.
In a press release on Tuesday, Fulton Police Chief Mitch Nabors stated his department is actively working on the case along with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
“The death is still under investigation, but we believe this to be the remains of Marc Cobb,” Nabors said in his statement.
Cobb was last seen at American’s Inn in Fulton, where he lived. He was reported missing by his sister on Jan. 14 when she could not locate Cobb at his residence. Cobb’s father, Harold Cobb, said they suspected something was wrong when his son failed to show up for work that day. Cobb was employed by Max Home, also located off Access Road in Fulton.
Marc Cobb had no vehicle and never picked up his last paycheck from his employer.
In the days following Cobb’s disappearance, Fulton Police Department conducted several searches in and around the area where he was last seen. Those searches failed to yield clues to his whereabouts.
The remains have been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Jackson for official identification.