The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created a perfect storm for those who are already susceptible to depression and anxiety. Restricted social interaction and fear of contracting the virus have caused more people than ever to seek treatment from mental health facilities.
Bryan Gillespie, Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) at Mantachie Rural Behavioral Health Clinic, says teens especially are struggling.
“We don’t do well with change, no matter the age,” Gillespie explained. “And with kids everything has changed, from the way they’re learning to the amount of social interaction they’re able to get.”
Gillespie told the Times that they’ve treated many people who they wouldn’t normally see. He attributes their location, which is hidden from street view by their dental clinic, as an asset because it helps patients feel more comfortable knowing that they’re less likely to be seen.
Gillespie explained that there are three basic things that have a profound affect on a person’s mental health: sleep, diet, and exercise.
SLEEP
A poor night’s sleep can send ripples of frustration throughout your entire day. You wake up late, which means you miss breakfast. Missing breakfast causes you to overindulge on quick fast food, full of sugar and carbs at lunch which your body burns off before mid-afternoon, sending your energy and focus into a nosedive. You leave work tired and cranky which is the same attitude you carry home to your family.
According to Gillespie, a poor sleep schedule can do more than just ruin your day.
“People need eight and half hours of sleep,” Gillespie explained. “The first four hours is mainly resting your body. The last sleep cycle is when your mind gets rest. The longer you sleep, the more your mind rests.”
Registered Dietician, Erica Witcher shared some tips for cultivating a healthy sleep routine.
1. Make sure you’re getting enough protein and a add a little bit of carbs to stabilize your blood sugar.
2. Cut screen time an hour before bed. This includes phone, tablets, and television.
3. Find an activity that you enjoy that will help slow your mind down; some good examples are a hot bath, reading, journaling, meditation/prayer, or drinking hot tea.
Witcher adds that setting a good routine can take some trial and error, particularly if you have children who are also in need of a healthy sleep routine.
DIET
What we eat is what fuels our bodies, so it’s no wonder that our diet has such a direct effect on everything we do.
Witcher says that she recommends the Mediterranean diet to patients at Mantachie Rural Health Clinic.
“It has heart healthy fats, lots of fruits and vegetables, lots of fish, and few carbs and whole grains,” said Witcher. “It’s just an overall healthy diet for anyone to follow.
Witcher adds that in addition to a healthy diet, they recommend eating communally. Eating together as a family can promote a slower lifestyle in general and allows family time to talk and check in with one another.
EXERCISE
Getting even a small amount of physical activity each day can not only boost your mood, but also burn off energy and help you get tired when it’s time for bed.
Witcher suggests choosing something that you really enjoy. It doesn’t have to feel like a workout. You can take a bike ride or dance around your living room if that’s what you enjoy and gets you moving. The point is just to get your body moving.
Witcher encourages people to start where they are and make small changes slowly. There’s no need to go out and spend a lot of money on food or products. Be active when you can, make healthier choices at meal times, and find a sleep routine that works for you.
If you or someone you love are feeling more than just pandemic burnout, please contact the Mantachie Rural Health Clinic at 662-282-4226 or you may request an appointment at their website www.mantachieclinic.org.