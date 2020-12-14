Seagulls squawk as they fly around the Boston Harbor lighthouse. The tall cylinder-shaped building’s foghorn sounds to warn the distant fishing boats of dangerous water. Santa smiles as its bright light guides his boat to safely deliver presents. Wait. Santa? In a boat?
It’s probably not the typical scene in the Massachusetts harbor, but it is in the Dick and Carol Jones’ Christmas village display, right down to foghorn. The Lake Itawamba residents have opened their second home for public viewing of over 2,000 miniature-scale pieces, including a replica harbor complete with four lighthouses, a fish market, and Santa in a rowboat.
“The collection goes back 35 years,” 82-year-old Dick Jones said as he pointed out his oldest pieces. “My late wife’s mother had a ceramic shop and that’s how we got started collecting.”
Two of the first pieces made in that shop are among the many churches, antebellum homes, carriages, stores of every kind, historic buildings, children, animals, and the list goes on and on. Although visitors can enjoy replicas like Graceland (complete with a pink Cadillac), Little Debbie’s Bakery, and several Bethlehem Nativities, only a portion of the Jones’ collection on display. All-in-all, there is some 6,000 pieces that require over 100 plastic tubs to store.
The task of setting up begins on Nov. 1 with unpacking, choosing what to display, checking lights, and organizing the hundreds of cords.
As newlyweds of just over a year, the undertaking was quite significant, but Carol Jones was equally eager to display her husband’s decades long collection for all to see. So much so that she created a scavenger hunt to add to the uniqueness of the tour. With twenty-plus items on the list, from the Grand Ole Opry to an artist painting, participants must peer through windows and travel down streets to check everything off the scavenger list.
“This is my second year to do this,” Carol said with a smile. “I thoroughly enjoy it.”
Many of the pieces are highly collectible, but there’s nothing like finding a deal at a yard sale or consignment shops.
“We found several pieces in the Alabama and Tennessee areas while we were on our honeymoon,” Dick Jones said. “We just don’t have the room to display it all. We tried to put out as many as possible, especially our favorite pieces.”
Last year, the couple displayed the villages in Huntsville, AL as a part of an event supporting senior veterans. As a retired member of the Air Force, Jones' favorite piece of the collection is a young boy holding a folded flag in front of Legion Hall.
He says this will likely be the last year they will set up the display. Both in their 80s, space for the pieces and their age factor into their decision. Carol’s daughter will soon move into their spare home, coupled with the tasks of repairing pieces and setting up the hundreds of cords required to light the display, it’s too large a task to tackle again.
“This year we were fortunate to have help from the sister missionary from our church. Ideally, we wished there was a building somewhere it could be set up permanently for everyone to enjoy all year long,” Jones said. “But for now, we want to invite folks to come out and enjoy it.”
There is no admission and any donations will be given to Itawamba First for needs within the area schools. An Education Christmas Tree honoring teachers and students is also a part of the festive display.
“It’s a great way to benefit the schools and honor the teachers,” Carol said.
The Jones home is located at 164 Lake Itawamba Road off Access Road. Tours are open to the public every day including Sunday from noon until 7 p.m. Mask are required with extras available upon arrival if needed. Hand sanitizer is also on site.
Signs posted in the yard point to a brightly decorated pathway leading to the entrance.
Just don’t be surprised when your greeted by Dick Jones. The caretaker of the Christmastime towns bears a striking resemblance to Santa Claus himself.
“Some say I do,” he laughed.
All the more reason to visit the Jones' this Christmas season.