Snow Day 2021 By CAITLIN PARKER The Itawamba Times Jan 11, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Arlo Stokes had a great time playing around in the snow! COURTESY PHOTO | Jessica Stokes COURTESY PHOTO | Jessica Stokes TERESA BLAKE | Itawamba Times COURTESY PHOTO COURTESY PHOTO COURTESY PHOTO COURTESY PHOTO COURTESY PHOTO COURTESY PHOTO COURTESY PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Itawamba County received approximately three inches of snow on Jan. 11 to start off the new year. All Itawamba County Schools schools were closed for the day. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Itawamba County School Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 35° Cloudy Fulton, MS (38843) Today Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Some passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Updated: January 11, 2021 @ 2:26 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts Itawamba Times Fulton man pleads guilty to murder 1 hr ago Itawamba Times Snow Day 2021 2 hrs ago Itawamba Times Bozeman elevated to ICC interim head coach 17 hrs ago Itawamba Times Protesters gather in Fulton to voice concerns over animal cruelty Jan 6, 2021 Itawamba Times Lady Mustangs split, Mustangs fall over winter break Jan 6, 2021 Itawamba Times Troupe puts Falons in the coop Jan 6, 2021 Latest e-Edition Itawamba Times Itawamba Times