Soccer signup deadline nearing

By ABBY LODEN
Itawamba County Times

Jul 21, 2021

Young soccer players play in a match last year at Fulton City Park.

Registration for Fulton Park and Rec's fall soccer league is now open.

Youngsters age 4-12 are eligible and will be placed in age appropriate divisions when teams are assigned.Forms may be picked up at Fulton City Hall, and the deadline for turning them back in is July 30.

The registration fee is $40 and becomes $45 after the 30th.