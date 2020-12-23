If the walls of Dan Walton’s Mantachie home could talk, they would tell the tales of roughly 100 Christmas’s.
Every holiday season, the retired florist fills his historic home to the brim with decorations from nearly every era. Strolling down the enclosed dogtrot hallway, one sees redbirds nesting in seasonal holly and pine, vintage-style red pickup trucks sitting on antique side tables, and occasional chairs scattered about beneath a mauve ceiling.
“It takes quite a bit of time to get it all decorated,” Walton said as he walked from room to room.
Every room has it’s own uniquely decorated Christmas tree from Victorian to vintage, each fitting its own particular theme, style, and color. The four fireplace mantles scattered about the home, with their reindeer, nativity’s, and ribbons and bows, run a close second to the beauty of each stately tree.
“I leave the trees up year-round now,” Walton said of the Christmas décor in his home. “That helps when it comes to decorating.”
Growing up in the Mantachie area, Walton had admired the home since he was a youngster and had often inquired about purchasing it. When the McFerrin family, longtime owners of the property, decided to sell the home, he did not hesitate to make the buy.
“I purchased it in February 2014,” he said. “I promised the family that when I was done with the remodel, it would be something they would be proud of.”
Walton made good on that promise.
In the years prior to his purchase, the home was a rental and if it was to be salvaged to regain its original glory, it would take a lot of work and tender loving care. The project took Walton roughly 13 months to complete.
“The flooring had to be replaced in every room except the sunroom,” he said. “We took the kitchen cabinets down and refinished them, windows were replaced, and the list goes on and on.”
Walton also added an additional living area to the south side of the home.
“I told the contractor I wanted the addition to look as if it had always been a part of the home,” he said. “They did an exceptional job.”
Once the home’s construction makeover was complete, the task was to give its interior new life with Walton’s collection of old things.
“The only thing I really had to purchase was the beds,” he said. “The one I am most proud of dates back to the same era I believe the home was originally built.”
Other items precisely placed about the home, go back to when he began collecting antiques in the late 1960s and early 70s. That’s when Walton first discovered his love for all things of days gone by.
“I first became interested when I would go to Shorty Hughes antique shop and look at his collection,” he said. “He invited me to go with him to Carbon Hill, AL antique shopping and I have been hooked ever since.”
Two of the first pieces Walton put in the home, a grandfather clock and a fireplace mantle were purchased from Hughes.
McCoy, Fenton, Hull, it would be hard to name a collectible that isn’t perfectly displayed in his home. Some of his most cherished items belonged to his family, a wooden cistern that his father carried when he worked in the fields as a child, his grandmother’s Iris and Herringbone sugar bowl, and wreath ornaments hanging on a vintage-style Christmas tree in his front bedroom.
“She would sew a cylinder of cloth, stuff it with cotton bolls and make a wreath ornament,” he said of the many vintage ornaments hanging from the tree. “Several of these are from my childhood.”
In years past Walton has hosted an open house for viewing of the home. He opted not to take on the task last year and with the ongoing pandemic, neither was it an option this year. For now, a small gathering of his family will add to the many Christmas memories if those old walls could talk.
“We’ll just gather and enjoy each other’s company,” Walton said. “It’s wonderful to have family home for Christmas.”
Editor’s note: More photos of Walton’s home can be viewed on The Itawamba Times website and Facebook page.