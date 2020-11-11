The summer of his 18th birthday Rian Botts found himself at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California. It was the first stop in a military career that spanned 20 years.
“I’ve spent time in California, North Carolina, Panama, Cuba, and throughout Asia,” the Peppertown resident said. “I was in the United States Marine Corp from 1978 until 1998.”
At an early age, Botts had found his course in life as a marine, but what he discovered along the way was a means to express his feelings for his country and the flag he served, through poetry.
“It was just something I was cursed with at a young age,” Botts laughed. “My book of poetry was published in 1997.”
Botts has also written short stories, some of which were shared in the classrooms at the military base in Okinawa, Japan, but it’s his poetry about patriotism and service that strikes the biggest chord within himself.
He describes “Cold Wind Blowing” as a battle that is sometimes fought within the boundaries of one’s country.
“Sometimes the battle is not in a foreign country,” Botts said. “It’s not just the military swearing to defend our land, any elected official is to stand with the flag and defend this country.”
His poetry reaches the full spectrum of service, from patriotism to the personal agony a soldier’s sacrifice sometimes requires. Botts delves deep into the painful, darker side of serving one’s country in his poem, “Memories of Pain.”
“I have had friends in the military who have committed suicide,” Botts said. “It’s something we all need to stand up for and do what we can to help.”
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) 2019 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Report, approximately 17 U.S. veterans die by suicide every day. That’s a rate 1.5 times higher than that of nonveterans. It is the second-leading cause of death for post 9/11 veterans and Botts says those staggering numbers should remain in the forefront until soldiers get much-needed help.
Each stanza of “Memories of Pain” helps others to understand the desperation sometimes felt by veterans, he says. He describes screaming out in the night from the memories the veteran sees, drinking to drown out the pain, and the difficulty of returning home.
“It’s important for us to reach out to those who have served like I’ve written in the poem,” he said. “They have given their all in honor of this country. We should do all we can to help them.”