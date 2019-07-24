Fulton officials’ concerns that rainfall could cause the collapse of a recently-installed South Adams Street culvert came to fruition, last week, when a water-fill sinkhole approximately 20 feet in diameter opened on the side of the road.
Mud and debris filled the new pipe, which runs beneath South Adams and then continues east between McBride Drive and the parking lot of Senter Funeral Home, causing both McBride Drive and Rogers Drive to flood last Wednesday morning, prompting multiple street closures. Floodwaters came critically close to an electrical meter and telephone pedestals, forcing city worker to pump standing water out before it reached either.
City workers have roped the area off and covered the walls of the hole with plastic to help prevent it from caving any further.
Just hours before it further collapsed, the culvert was the subject of a lively back-and-forth among Fulton aldermen during their bimonthly board meeting. Ward 3 Alderman Joey Steele started the conversation by asking, ‘Where do we stand on the culvert?’ as the group was about to adjourn.
Ward 4 Alderman Brad Chatham questioned the board’s original decision to replace the existing pipe with a plastic pipe, citing his concern that their original decision was not a good one.
“Can plastic continue to withstand the pressure of 18 feet of sand is one of the things I’m concerned about,” Chatham said. “You are dealing with a whole different animal with 18 feet of wet sand.”
The question led aldermen to discuss the possibility of using a camera in an attempt to see if there were other issues further down the pipe, although uncertainty about whether or not mud or debris would block a camera from seeing further problematic areas left the suggestion hanging.
Mayor Barry Childers asked Emergency Management Director Shae Collum to help oversee the project in lieu of Fulton Street Department Superintendent Stacy Smith, who is on vacation.
Deterioration of the existing 25 year-old pipe, coupled with erosion, led leaders to begin looking at replacing the culvert earlier this year. The estimated cost of the project was approximately $26,000 – $10,000 for an excavator to dig 18 feet into the earth and $16,000 to purchase and install new 36-inch pipe. The labor was picked up by the city’s street department workers under Smith’s supervision.
As the project neared completion, the band connecting the new culvert loosened, causing the dirt work to begin to collapse after heavy rainfall.
Chatham expressed frustration with the entire project, which he referred to as a “$50,000 mistake.”
“It’s not our money,” Chatham said of the funds expended on the project. “We have to treat the city’s money as if it is our own checkbook.”
When Chatham’s fellow city leaders questioned his figure, the alderman said he was factoring in the cost of a month’s worth of labor in his off-the-cuff estimate.
Chatham also said the board should have been notified more quickly of the rising cost and continued problems with the project to replace the culvert. He suggested the board seek advice from Cook Coggin Engineers before moving forward.
Childers agreed that seeking an engineer’s advise would be the best approach.
Following the meeting, Childers told The Times he laments the project to replace the culvert has grown so expensive and time-consuming.
“The original project was agreed upon by the entire board,” the mayor said. “We were in hopes that by using city employees we could get the job done and save the taxpayers some money. Right now, we are doing everything we can to keep it from stopping up between rains until we reach a solution.”