What a time to be a college baseball fan in Mississippi.
On Monday night, both Ole Miss and Southern Miss took the next step toward Omaha with victories in their respective NCAA regional tournaments. What's more, the in-state rivals will face each other in a super regional for the first time in the schools' histories, beginning Friday, June 10, in Hattiesburg.
No. 15 overall seed Southern Miss (47-17) will host after winning the Hattiesburg Regional. Following a heartbreaking extra-inning loss to LSU on Saturday, the Golden Eagles came out of the loser's bracket to beat the Tigers twice, 8-4 on Sunday and 8-7 on Monday. The championship games were instant classics, with Justin Storm pitching five scoreless innings of relief to protect USM's lead in the first game. The second game came down to the wire, with a tie-breaking run in the top of the ninth making all the difference for the Golden Eagles.
Meanwhile, Ole Miss (35-22) managed an impressive sweep as the No. 2 seed in the Coral Gables Regional. The Rebels came from behind to win their first game over Arizona State 7-4, then followed that up with an upset of No. 6 overall seed Miami (Florida). Ole Miss put a bow on the tournament with a 22-6 romp against Arizona State in Monday night's championship game, setting the stage for the Rebels' clash with Southern Miss this weekend.
Although this is the first time Ole Miss and Southern Miss have met in a super regional, it's not their first encounter in the NCAA postseason. In fact, the Golden Eagles will be out for revenge after the Rebels eliminated Southern Miss from the 2021 Oxford Regional championship a year ago. The teams faced off twice in the 2022 regular season, splitting the pair of games with Southern Miss winning a neutral game at Trustmark Park in Pearl while Ole Miss defeated the Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg.
Both squads have a recent history of postseason success prior to 2022. Since the current four-team regional format was introduced in 1999, Ole Miss has made 19 regional appearances and hosted 10 times, including a streak of four consecutive years hosting a regional from 2004-07. The Rebels have advanced to a super regional seven times, hosting three, and made their lone College World Series appearance under the current format in 2014. The Rebels also reached the College World Series four times between 1956 and 1972 under previous playoff formats.
Southern Miss, meanwhile, has reached 16 NCAA regionals since 1999, hosting three. Brian Dozier's alma mater has made just one previous super regional appearance in 2009, but they made it count by advancing to the College World Series.
On paper, Southern Miss has a distinct advantage over Ole Miss in this weekend's super regional. The Golden Eagles will host the best-of-three series in Hattiesburg, and they rank among the best squads in the NCAA in multiple pitching categories – most notably team ERA, second only to top overall seed Tennessee.
But flat numbers can be deceiving. Ole Miss hit a hot streak late in the season, winning eight of their last 10 regular season games before being eliminated in the first round of the SEC Tournament. After that loss, however, the Rebels went to the Coral Gables Regional and won three straight, outscoring opponents 31-11 on their way to the clean sweep. In postseason baseball, getting hot at the right time can make all the difference, and right now, few teams have hotter bats than the Rebels.
Regardless of the outcome, the Hattiesburg Super Regional will certainly be a spectacle as two teams from the Magnolia State battle it out with a trip to Omaha on the line. Southern Miss has consistently held some of the best college baseball attendance numbers in the country, and with an in-state rival coming to town, you can be sure fans for both teams will turn out in force. If you're a fan of either the Rebels or the Golden Eagles, or if you just want to see some great college baseball, making the three-plus hour drive down to Hattiesburg might just be worth the drive.