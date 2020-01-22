Itawamba Attendance Center (IAC) seventh grader Nathaniel Edwards took home the top prize again in this year’s district spelling bee. Edwards was presented with a Nook tablet and a plaque by Itawamba County School District Superintendent of Education Trae Wiygul.
This was Edwards’s second year to be named the county’s top-speller. The winning word was ‘amino.’
Dorsey Attendance Center sixth grader Kassidy Eaton took the runner-up position after a spell-off with Itawamba Attendance Center sixth grader Israel Christian. Her winning word was ‘disproportionate.’ Eaton was also presented a plaque.
This year’s competition was hosted by Tremont Attendance Center. Eight students from across the county competed.
Nathan Ward, instructor with Itawamba Community College (ICC) English department, served as the pronouncer for the competition.
Competitive spellers take turns spelling consecutively more difficult words. A speller is allowed to ask the pronouncer for the word’s definition, part of speech, its use in a sentence, alternate pronunciation and if it comes from a particular root word.
Edwards will move on to compete in the statewide spelling competition in Jackson in March. If he wins that, he’ll go on to the national competition.
The National Spelling Bee was first held in 1925. The 2019 Scripps Spelling Bee had a record 562 spellers from ages seven to 15 competing. The winner of the national competition gets $50,000 and a trip to New York. The runner-up receives a medal and $25,000 and third place winner receives a medal and $15,000.