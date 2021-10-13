14 members of the Itawamba Agricultural High School’s swim team qualified for the North Half Championship scheduled for Saturday Oct. 16 at Cleveland's Delta State University.
Seven girls and seven boys, led by seniors Noah Evans and Jason Wiginton, will compete with the goal of advancing to the state meet in Tupelo.
Juniors Kinsey Plunkett, Addy Williamson, Brennen Chatham, Sam Holland and Jayden Turner, sophomore Ruffino Castro, freshmen Breely Carsten, Reese Johnson and Tierney Johnson and eighth graders Noel Armstrong, Ella Hughes and Wes Wiygul also posted times that earned them berths at North Half.
The Indians competed in their final meet of the regular season last Tuesday in Tupelo. The boys team finished third behind Tupelo and Desoto Central while the girls team finished fifth.
Top finishers and top-25 results
200-yard medley relay
Girls: 6th – Plunkett, Hughes, Carsten and Georgia South.
Boys: 6th – Jayden Turner, Wiginton, Evans and Castro.
200-yard freestyle relay
Girls: 7th – A team (Plunkett, Armstrong, Carsten and Williamson); 14th – B team (Abby Robertson, Savannah Pounds, Riley Harris and Johnson); 16th – C team (Taylor Bennett, Zayda Patterson, Mattie Mitchell and Michalea Bridges.)
Boys: 8th – A team (Holland, Chatham, Wiginton and Castro.)
400-yard freestyle relay
Girls: 4th – A team (Armstrong, Williamson, Plunkett and T. Johnson); 7th – B team (Carsten, South, Robertson and Pounds.)
Boys: 2nd – A team (Holland, Evans, Jayden Turner and Chatham); 5th – B team (Wiygul, Wiginton, Castro, Jared Turner.)