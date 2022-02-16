As the days begin to get longer and the winter darkness and cold gives way to increasingly warmer days and springtime, Itawamba Agricultural High School senior William Blake marks the passage of one season to the next when he shifts his focus from the soccer pitch to the baseball diamond.
When asked about his favorite memories, both that sprung to mind for Blake involved beating former division and longtime rival Pontotoc on the road. Last winter, the IAHS boys soccer team needed a two-point win on the road to win the division title for the first time in the team’s history.
“At the end of the year, we were sitting at the two seed but we had the chance to win the division by defeating Pontotoc by two goals in our last division game,” said Blake “ We won 2-0 and finished as the one seed for the first time in program history “
The Indians followed up last year’s successful season with a return trip to the playoffs, and Blake was selected to play with the North team in the Mississippi Association of Coaches North/South All-Star game that took place this past Saturday.
Blake, a goalie, took the field in the second half with his team down three points and limited the South to one goal as the North came back for a 5-4 win to end Blake’s prep soccer career on a high note.
Blake points to both his head coach Randy Earnest, and teammates as helping him develop into the player that he is today.
“Coach Earnest has taught me how to become a better soccer player along with a better leader for the team,” Blake responded when asked about the role his head coach has played in his soccer development, but he also explains how his teammates have helped him as well.
“The players on the team kept pushing me and joking around with me whenever they scored a goal on me during practice which caused me to work even harder so none of the players got that satisfaction again.”
A specific former teammate, Luke Yarbrough who currently plays at Delta State University, became a role model for Blake in how to become a better player and teammate.
“Luke showed me his work ethic and his ability to encourage others which I have tried to mimic.”
According to Earnest, Blake seems to have done a pretty good job of creating a norm within the program where hard work is expected by every player on the team regardless of talent level.
“William was a guy that showed up and set the standard every day,” Earnest said. “ Makes it easy as a coach when your best players are also your hardest workers.
As Blake again thinks back to his favorite moments as an Indian, he travels west to Pontotoc once more where last season, the baseball Indians were able to lock-in the No. 2 seed in the division with a big win over the Warriors.
Blake described the game, “Pontotoc was a very good team, and we had to travel to their home field and face their best pitcher to make the playoffs. We put up seven runs on their pitcher and we played an excellent defensive game along with our pitcher, Stone Collier, throwing an amazing game. We won 7-2 and finished second in the division.”
Blake and Collier are best friends and have been playing the game together since Tee-ball, and Blake cites him as a key figure in his continued dedication to and love of baseball.
“He has pushed me to become a better player and helps me maintain the love of the sport.”
IAHS head coach Steve Kerr and the rest of the Indians’ coaching staff have taught Blake the skills needed to become a better hitter and fielder. Blake knows his role both on and off the field. As shortstop, he’s integral to the infield’s success, making sure that his teammates receive all of the defensive signals and know what their job is in specific situations, but off the field, Blake is now one of the leaders on the team and as such he’s ready to help his younger teammates learn how to weather the storms that come in a season and continue to win games. Specifically, the goal is a return trip to the playoffs.
““We have a young team this year, and I am ready to show them how to compete and handle adversity,” Blake said and went on to add. “I’m excited to see how this younger group pushes through the challenges of this upcoming season.”
As Blake makes the quick transition from soccer to baseball one final time, he can do so knowing that he will leave both teams in better shape than when he joined them and has motivated and inspired his younger teammates to become better both in competition and off the field as teammates and leaders.