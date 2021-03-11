As quickly as the icy tundra turned to spring, so too did the Lady Mustangs trek from hardwood to the diamond, making a long-anticipated return to softball following last year’s unfortunate cancellation due to the pandemic; ending a season off to a tremendous start with a deep playoff run written all over the seams.
Losing one of the program’s best players in McKinley Montgomery, in addition to the tried and true starting glove in left field, Taylor Coker, was going to provide a couple of gaping holes to fill for this year’s team that is riddled with youth.
Leading the team this year will be six year starter and recent Northeast Community College signee Lynsey Barber, entering this campaign with a career batting average over .500. Also returning are veteran starters Madison Jones in centerfield, slugging first baseman Hanna Gillean, and prized-pitcher Ramsey Montgomery.
Other positions are being filled by a versatile platoon of young but promising pieces who will need every ounce of these early season matchups to get their sea legs under them for the wild tides of division and postseason softball in North Mississippi.
Off to a rockier than expected start as the Lady Mustangs dropped their seasoning-opening contest in Corinth 11-2, albeit on a date sandwiched between two largely important playoff basketball games, affecting two starters.
The ship turned 180 degrees just a few nights later, with Mantachie taking little time to exact their revenge, defeating Corinth via the mercy rule, 10-0 in five innings, on big nights for Barber (3-3, with 3 runs scored) and Montgomery (2-3, 3 RBI’s, 2 runs scored at the plate and 5-IP, 2 Hits, and 4K’s in the circle).
The team set the course for Oxford over the weekend, participating in an exhibition tournament against 4A challenger, Senatobia, and 5A adversary Lafayette County, drawing even with both (8-8) (4-4), playing two extra innings in the first game and seeing the second one ended inexplicably after the officiating crew refused to return for another inning.
Montgomery dazzled on Saturday, pitching a total of 12 innings, while going (4-7) at the plate with two homeruns, the latter of which a three-run shot that tied Senatobia after the Lady Stangs fell behind 8-4 in extra innings. Additionally, Barber went (5-8) through two games and eighth grader Lillianna Cates had four hits of her own, including a hard ground ball that plated three runs in the first game to tie the score at four apiece early.
It was a wild ride on Saturday but a mostly positive experience according to head coach Kristi Montgomery, now in her ninth year leading the Lady Mustangs.
“We’ve got a really young nucleus of players and we’ve got kids who have been playing others sports that just walked out here,” explained Montgomery. “We just needed to get out here and play and let everyone get all the nerves out. We’ll be ready and better for it come division play in two weeks.”
Mantachie will have a busy Spring Break, playing two games on Monday at the annual Itawamba Community College “Play Day” tournament, before picking up two more on Tuesday at the NEMCC tournament, and returning to Booneville on Thursday for a pair of makeup contests.