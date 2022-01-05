Two days after Santa’s departure the Mantachie basketball teams had to hit the road also, traversing to the northern border in Alcorn County for a two day round-robin event at the annual Peggy Bain Memorial Classic.
The ladies took the floor first against the Corinth Lady Braves, who capitalized on their home-county court advantage, dispatching Mantachie 45-32, holding them to a pair of single digit scoring quarters, despite 11 points from junior Darby Pitts.
Things started much better in their day two contest against the Hardin County Lady Tigers out of Savannah, Tennessee, as the Lady Mustangs trailed by only three after the first and six at halftime, but ultimately faltered in the second half, falling 61-39. Pitts again was the high-scorer with 16.
Bad luck continued into boys action, with the Mantachie losing handily to the New Site Royals, 63-42, who they had previously and comfortably defeated earlier in the year. Only one Mustang managed to eclipse double digits, sophomore center Ben Mitchell, who had 11.
Day two shone slightly less drear, though only briefly, with the Mustangs grabbing an early first quarter lead over Jumpertown before a colossal second period put the Cardinals ahead by six.
Mantachie willed themselves to stay in it throughout the second half, even tallying an impressive 22 point fourth quarter but the rally fell just short, eventually falling 61-55, despite three Stangs in double figures: Jaycob Hawkes (15), Cade Bennett (13), and Josh Veal (10).
Both teams will look to get back on the bright side with warmer weather moving after the New Year, primed for a pair of division road games at Kossuth and Water Valley on Tuesday and Friday respectively.
