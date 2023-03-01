The first winning season in several years for the IAHS girls basketball team couldn’t have been accomplished without some key contributors.
The Itawamba Lady Indians had several players honored as all-division performers. Kelsei Dilworth and Olivia Smith were selected First Team All-Division 1-4A. Maddi Fleming and Carly Shells were selected as honorable mentions. Dilworth also received the Most Valuable Defensive Player in the division.
This season was supposed to be a “down year” for the Itawamba Indians basketball team. There were a lot of doubters for a team with a lot of youth.
But the Indians progressed throughout the year and hit their stride in division play. They played for their first division championship in 17 years. For their efforts, Grant Hutton and Ben Orr were selected as All-Division First Team. Tim Holliday was selected as the division Most Valuable Player.
Head coach Darryl Wilson was awarded Coach of the Year for guiding the Indians to a 7-3 mark in the division and the regular season championship.
The Itawamba AHS soccer programs earned their share of all-division honors as well. IAHS soccer has been on the rise the past few years. After a successful 2022-23 season on the field, several Itawamba AHS soccer players were selected to the Region 2-4A All-Division list.
The girls selected to the all-division team were Julianna Motes, Hadley Wiygul, Melanie Holt, and Olivia Smith. The Lady Indians finished the season 14-9 and were division runner up in Region 2-4A.
The guys selected were Evan Conner, Cody Jones, Solomon Smith, Brantley Wiygul, and Frank Rodriguez. The Indians finished the season 17-5 and won the division championship for Region 2-4A.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
areas, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette,
Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman,
Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha.
* WHEN...From 3 PM CST this afternoon through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to
produce widespread rainfall amounts of between two and four
inches with local totals in excess of four inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
