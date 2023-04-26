Itawamba Agricultural High School held its first special needs basketball game Friday afternoon at the IAHS gym. Like most game days, the day had a theme, and Friday it was “Jersey Day,” The stands were filled with family, friends and fellow students who turned out to support the players. The teams, made up of students from the self-contained classrooms at IAHS and Itawamba Middle School, were introduced before the game began. The game consisted of two five-minute halves with a halftime with games similar to those played at pep rallies.
The event was sponsored by the IAHS Pep Club. Mary Grace Wallace and Ryleigh Pettigrew presented the idea to IAHS principal Karen Gray. They organized it with the help of their fellow Pep Club members.
"We got the inspiration to do this from surrounding schools who have had similar events for their special needs students. We wanted to give them the chance to shine and have support from our student body,” Wallace said.
The student body provided a playoff level game atmosphere. They cheered and encouraged the players from the time they took the court until rushing the court to celebrate the end of the game.
Coach Michael Campbel, Charlie Martin, Andrew Kline and Clay Caygle were the referees. Teachers Cheryl Oswalt and Mandy Lesley were the coaches of one team and Coaches Kyle Emison and Kendrick Williams served as coaches of the other team. Both teams were assisted by the IAHS boys and girls basketball teams. At the conclusion of the game, which ended with a 10-10 tie, the players were presented with medals and goody bags.
“We are very happy with how the event turned out and think they all had a great time, Peittigrew said. “We can't wait to do this again next year.”
