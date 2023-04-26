Itawamba Agricultural High School held its first special needs basketball game Friday afternoon at the IAHS gym. Like most game days, the day had a theme, and Friday it was “Jersey Day,” The stands were filled with family, friends and fellow students who turned out to support the players. The teams, made up of students from the self-contained classrooms at IAHS and Itawamba Middle School, were introduced before the game began. The game consisted of two five-minute halves with a halftime with games similar to those played at pep rallies.

