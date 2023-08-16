Fulton’s Ally Ewing weathered an up and down week to shoot a 4-under par and finish in a tie for sixth at the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England.
Ewing led after 18 holes after carding a four-under par, 68 in Thursday’s opening round. On Friday, Ewing shot the field’s best round with a six-under par, 66. After 36 holes, she sat at 10-under par and headed into the weekend with the lead. Ewing shot 75s on both Saturday and Sunday to finish at four-under par.
"I left myself in good position off the tee for most of the day except for 18, and I was able to hit really good iron shots into the greens, give myself a lot of looks, which you can have looks but you've got to be able to capitalize on them, and I rolled them in," Ewing said when discussing her round Friday.
She hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and tallied seven birdies on the day, including four straight to close out the front nine.
The AIG Women’s Open was Ewing’s second straight top-10 finish and fourth of the year in 14 starts. Ewing earned $260,191 for the week and currently sits ninth in the U.S. team’s Solheim Cup standings. This year’s cup will be played in late September at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain. The cup is played every two years featuring the United States against Team Europe. The U.S. team consists of the top seven in the Solheim Cup standings. The top two in the Rolex World Rankings that are not within the top seven and three captain’s picks. The team will be determined after the CP Women’s Open in late August.
