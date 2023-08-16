Britain Golf Walton Heath

Fulton's Ally Ewing plays from the 7th tee during day two of the 2023 AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath, in Surrey, England. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Fulton’s Ally Ewing weathered an up and down week to shoot a 4-under par and finish in a tie for sixth at the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England.

