FULTON – Zion Ashby and Carson Shells were just the one-two punch Itawamba AHS needed in the late innings.
Shells tossed two innings of shutout relief, and then he and Ashby both bashed solo home runs in the seventh to rally the Indians past Mooreville, 9-8, in the Division 1-4A opener for both teams Saturday.
Shells tied the game with a leadoff solo shot, and Ashby walked it off two batters later with a drive over the wall in left-center field.
The senior was hitting in the nine hole due to his struggles at the plate. He also had an RBI double Saturday, part of a three-run fourth inning that gave the Indians (9-2, 1-0) a 6-4 lead.
“I changed my approach a little bit,” Ashby said. “I stopped over-swinging and just shortened up and threw my hands at it. It worked out.”
On a day when Itawamba’s pitchers struggled mightily – they issued 10 walks and hitt three batters – Shells (2-1) was sharp in his two innings of work. He allowed one hit and struck out two.
Mooreville (4-5, 0-1) had only three hits on the day but took full advantage of all the free passes. They scored four runs in the fifth with the aid of three hit batters and just one base hit.
Jud Files was walked with the bases loaded to give the Troopers a 7-6 lead, and then Mason Gillentine had a sac fly RBI.
“The pitchers didn’t have their best stuff today, but you battle through that kind of stuff,” IAHS head coach Steve Kerr said. “We’ve got a veteran team. When you get down, you keep fighting, and that’s what we did.”
IAHS pulled within 8-7 on Layth Holiday’s RBI double in the fifth. Holiday finished with three hits.
itawamba starter Cooper Waddle allowed four runs on one hit in four innings, with six strikeouts and six walks. Jake Donald (1-1) took the loss.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Shells jumped on the first pitch he saw in the seventh and cleared the fence in left field. With one out, Ashby smacked an 0-2 breaking ball to win it.
Big Stat: Itawamba recorded 14 hits.
Coach Speak: “Nothing phases him. He thinks he’s going to get the game-winning hit. He thinks he’s going to strike that batter out. He’s just a bulldog.” – Kerr, on Shells
Indians rout Lions, 9-1
The arrival of Spring Break is a herald for division play. The Itawamba Indians had one more test on March 7 before divison play began when they welcomed the defending 1A North Half champions, the Biggersville Lions, to Fulton.
Cayden Prestage was dealing on the mound for the Indians early, and the runs came in bunches early to help with lift the Indians to a runaway win.
In the first inning, a Biggersville error allowed Layth Holiday to get on first. Cooper Waddle followed up with an RBI single for a 1-0 lead. Prestage helped his own cause with an RBI single, and Ty Davis drove in two more to give the homestanding Indians a 4-0 lead after one.
The score held the same until the fifth when another Biggersville error allowed a run to score, and Prestage slammed a 2-run home run to make it 7-0. IAHS plated two more in the sixth to make it 9-0.
Biggersville got their first hit of the game on an infield single in the top of the seventh.
The Indians improved to 8-2 on the season.
Waddle was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Prestage batted 2-for-4 and drove in three runs of his own. He also tallied 11 strikeouts on the mound. Davis went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs.
Cody Spencer contributed to this report.
