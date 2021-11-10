The hardwood horses looked a little different this week as the Mustangs galloped into the corral for another season, with the girls team graduating two multi-year starters and the boys team losing four big pieces of their own, in addition to a brand new coaching staff.
A Monday night matchup with North Pontotoc kicked things off where the Lady Mustangs lost in heartbreaking fashion, by just a single point 39-40, after a halfcourt buzzer-beater just rimmed out, following a pair of clutch Lady Viking free shots.
The boys picked up a nice nine point victory, 62-53, in Shane Hayles first game at the helm for the Mustangs, after stints at South Pontotoc and Nettleton most recently. Senior guard and most experienced player, Cade Bennett led the way with 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists, joined in double-figures by juniors Joshua Veal (14 points 7 steals) and Tyler Edge (12 points).
Adding to the impressiveness, Mantachie’s boys are still without starting shooting guard Jaycob Hawkes and backup point guard Hunter Hester, who were still obligated to football, but will join the basketball squad next week.
Both teams dropped their Tuesday night game at home against Wheeler, with the girls falling 39-57 and the boys 43-71, but each of the Eagle teams figure to be serious playoff contenders in 1A with lethal scorers and deep benches.
The Lady Mustangs bounced back on Saturday in a one-off with the Lady Seminoles of Smithville, prevailing 65-32 in blowout fashion, led by junior sharpshooter Darby Pitts with 18 points. Senior post force Jaiden Trulove finished with 12 points and transfer junior Abby Patterson and sophomore Jennah Trulove had eight apiece.
Mantachie will be leaning heavily on the tandem of Pitts and Trulove this year, along with point guard Nella Jackson, who make up the trio of returning starters. Pitts was recently listed in a preseason poll by Capital Sports as an area player to watch.
Both teams will have a full slate next week with three games, on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday against New Site, Hatley, and Mooreville respectively.