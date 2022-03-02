Jeremiah Bell and Laswon Burton have big goals for the Itawamba Agricultural High School boys golf team.
"The team's goal this year is to win the state championship," Bell said.
Both players believe that’s more than just a longshot dream. Bell and Burton are confident that they and their teammates put in the practice time and have the skills to compete with any 4A team in the state.
"I think we have a very good chance at winning," Burton said.
Coming off a successful 2021 season that saw IAHS win the Region 2-4A championship and finish sixth at the Class 4A state tournament, the 2022 team could be even better than a year ago. The Indians return their key players from a season ago in Burton and Bell, and the entire team has an additional year of experience under their belts.
"They both have gotten stronger and have put in a lot of practice time on the golf course,” head coach Chuck Domino said of the pair." They are always competing against each other. I'm looking forward to seeing how our golf teams perform this year. "
Burton credits his family for introducing him to golf. He says he started playing with his grandfather while his dad, Tab Bennett, further encouraged his interest in the game. He’s been a mainstay on the Indians’ team since junior high.
"I started playing for the golf team my seventh grade year, and I'm going to keep playing it until I graduate high school," Burton said.
Bell’s introduction to golf also came early, but his focus intensified in junior high.
"I've played golf since I could walk," Bell said, "but I started practicing hard and getting serious about it four years ago."
Bell’s competitiveness extends beyond the team goal of a state championship. He wants to find a similar amount of individual success in 2022.
"My individual goals for the golf season are to win state as an individual and medal in every tournament we play in this year," Bell said.
A broken arm temporarily derailed Burton's offseason practice, taking him off the golf course several months. Now that he's back up to full speed, consistency is what he’s after in 2022 by aiming to shoot every round in the 80s this season.
Since he has been able to get back on the course, Burton said he and Bell play several rounds together each week, and both spend extra practice time hitting balls to improve their swing.
Bell’s made the most of his offseason; he competed in tournaments around Mississippi as well as putting in an extensive amount of practice time. But just as important to Bell's development has been who he's worked with during those offseason practice sessions.
"Stanley Ramey worked with me throughout all of the offseason to get my game where it is now," Bell said.
Both golfers have developed their own pre-round and pre-shot routines that help them get in the right mindset and prepare for their next round or swing. Burton explained his pre-round routine while Bell discussed his pre-shot preparations.
"My pre-round routine is to stretch, get loose and hit a couple of golf balls with my driver," Burton said, "Then I'll move on to irons then short game and I usually chip about 20 times and putt 20 times."
"When I first step up to the golf ball I get my yardage then I factor in the slope, temperature and finally the wind," Bell began as he explained his approach while readying for his next shot, "I then pick what club to hit. On putting, I first walk the putt off to see how far it is. Second, I read the slope of the green and check if it is uphill or downhill. I pick a line and then try to hit it."
With their play and continued dedication to improving their games, the duo of Bell and Burton will lead the Indians in their quest for the program’s first state championship in several seasons. IAHS started their season yesterday against South Pontotoc High School at Fulton Country Club and will go up against Saltillo High School tomorrow at Trace Country Club.