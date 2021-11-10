IAHS welcomed the Choctaw Central Warriors to Indian Stadium for a tribal war for the first round of the Class 4A Playoffs.
It was a slow start for the Indians as they could not get an offensive rhythm in the first quarter, and Choctaw Central controlled the time of possession with several quarterback runs. At the end of one the game was tied at 0-0.
To open the second quarter, Ty Davis connected with Arvesta Troupe for a 30 yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead. That would be the only offense the Indians would have as the upset minded warriors led 14-7 at the half.
Zion Ashby opened up the second half with a big kickoff return to set the Indians up with good field position. Isaac Smith did the work the rest of the possession as he broke free for a 43 yard run and finished it off with a 3 yard rush TD to tie the game at 14-14.
On the next possession, Indian defense got a huge 4th down stop. One play is all the Indians needed; Isaac Smith rumbled for a 91 yard touchdown and a 21-14 lead.
Smith added another touchdown in the 4th quarter, and IAHS walked away with a 28-14 victory. The win put the Indians at 10-1 on the season.
Games Notes:
Zion Ashby, Gavin Freeman, and Tae Chandler had an interception a piece on defense.
Isaac Smith had 3 second half touchdowns and rushed for over 100 yards.
Indians will host the Ripley Tigers in the 2nd Round of the Class 4A Playoffs.