For the second consecutive year, both of the Itawamba Agricultural High School soccer teams are playing in the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s state soccer playoffs. Last week, the teams closed out division play with wins at Pontotoc High School and ended the regular season at Tupelo High School on Friday.
1/18 IAHS at Pontotoc
(G) IAHS 1, Pontotoc 0
Off an assist from eighth-grader Olivia Smith, junior Julianna Motes kicked a shot to the back of the net in the second half to give the Lady Indians a 1-0 road victory as they closed out division play.
(B) IAHS 2, Pontotoc 1
Junior Frank Rodriguez scored twice in the second half on assists from junior Brantley Wiygul and sophomore Cody Jones as the Indians edged the Warriors 2-1 in the team’s final 2-4A game.
1/21 IAHS at Tupelo
Neither the girls or boys team were able to net a goal in their regular season finales at Tupelo on Friday night. The girls lost 2-0 and the guys 7-0.
The girls posted a 16-4 regular season record and finished 7-2 in 2-4A, good for second place in the division. The boys had a10-9 overall record and were second in division 2-4A with a 5-2 record.
The Lady Indians played at West Lauderdale in the first round of the MHSAA playoffs Monday night, and the Indians traveled to Decatur to face Newton County at East Central Community College on Tuesday.