Bowling Green State University recently announced the hiring of Golden native Isaiah Jackson as an assistant coach on the men’s and women’s golf team.
Jackson joins the Falcons after having served as a volunteer assistant coach at the University of Memphis where he was a PING All-American during his time as a player for Memphis and set a new record for a single season stroke average with a 70.00.
“Isaiah stood out throughout the entire hiring process, and I know he will be a fantastic addition to our programs," said BGSU women’s golf head coach Erin Fahey in the school’s release announcing the hire. "He has extensive knowledge of the game and will provide our team with the tools for success.”
Men’s head golf coach John Powers also discussed the addition of Jackson to the staff of the school's two golf programs: “We are thrilled for Isaiah to join our staff. His perspective is something I admired during the search process and will be a huge asset to our student-athletes.”
Jackson won the 2020 Mississippi Men’s State Amateur Championship and prior to his time in Memphis, he had a stellar two years playing at Meridian Community College. During that time, Jackson was named the NJCAA Player of the Year, was the No. 1 ranked player in the NJCAA Division II and was an NJCAA Freshman All-American and an NJCAA PING First Team All-American selection.
Jackson played last fall professionally on the Swing Thought Tour and All-Pro Tour. He won the Swing Thought Tour event in Lansing, Michigan. Now, he’s focused on helping the players within the program become both better people and golfers.
“I’m super excited about joining the BGSU golf family and working with coach Powers and coach Fahey,” Jackson said. “My goal as the new assistant is to be a trusted resource for the young men and women in both programs and to help each student athlete grow as a golfer and as a person.”