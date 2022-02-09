The senior members of the Tremont Attendance Center boys basketball team will finish their careers as one of the winningest classes in program history. The group of Denton Crenshaw, Gentry Lynch, Hayden Robinson, Jacob South and Tyler Whitaker have won more than 20 games in a season multiple times, weathered a pandemic and have made the playoffs in each season of their high school careers.
Of all of the wins, one in particular stands out to the group. Their win against the previously undefeated Ingomar Attendance Center earlier this season is one none of them will forget.
“We shocked a lot of people whenever we did that; maybe even our own fans,” said Whitaker, “But we always knew we could beat any team if we played to our full potential.”
“When we beat Ingomar this year, we all were super hyped about that,” South said of beating a team that has been an elusive win for this group.
Another moment from earlier in the season is another highlight for Lynch, and it’s not a personal achievement. It was when teammate Elmer Austlid, an exchange student who has never played basketball before, scored the first points of his career.
That this group of five focuses on the successes of the team as a whole and fellow teammates as much or more than their own personal achievements explains the success of this team. Each has evolved into a particular role that has built Tremont into a dynamic multi-threat team that puts tremendous pressure both offensively and defensively on opponents.
Crenshaw has become a defensive weapon for Tremont this season. Head coach Brady Ramey says his basketball IQ and willingness to take charges has become an added weapon to the team’s vast arsenal of firepower. Ramey describes Crenshaw as a selfless player, and it’s evident in games but also in the way he described his role on the team.
“ My role on the court is to play fundamentally,” Crenshaw explained, “ and to make hustle plays like taking charges and getting loose balls."
Robinson, South and Whitaker combine to create an offensive triple-threat. Whitaker has been a mainstay in the Eagles’ lineup for the last few seasons. The 1,000 point scorer has continued to improve his skill set throughout his career and his dominance on the court has grown at the same time.
“Tyler is one of the hardest working players I have ever coached,” Ramey said when asked about Whitaker’s work ethic. “He is relentless in his pursuit of being the best player he can be.”
Robinson’s and South’s emergence came a bit later but this year, as their playing time increased, so too has their production.
“Hayden has grown so much over the last two years. He went from a kid that never saw playing time to one of the best players in our area, “ Ramey said of Robinson and his ability to play anywhere on the court. He will pull up and shoot a 3-pointer or fly past a defender on his way to the basket, keeping opponents on their heels.
South is an undersized post player, but one wouldn’t know it by seeing the stat line after most games. What he lacks in size, he makes up for by doing the hard, often thankless, jobs that are key to the team’s success. Ramey explained what he believes explains why South has found success this season
“He is willing to get in there and do a lot of dirty work- rebounding, taking charges and setting screens. A lot of people overlook those things, but those are the things that makes teams successful.”
On the court, someone has to direct the team and make sure each player is following the game plan. That’s where Lynch comes in. Lynch tends to draw the hardest matchup on defense and takes pride in limiting their production, but in his role as the team’s point guard, he ensures the team is running both cohesively and efficiently.
“He’s developed into a little floor general...getting people into the right position and getting us settled down when needed,” said Ramey.
The team focuses on preparing for the next game and the next opportunity for a win, but they’re also well aware of the position they’re in as the postseason begins of making a bit of history and cementing their place in the history of Tremont basketball.
“I really wanna be remembered as a special team and talked about for a long time,” South said and Whitaker expanded on what a postseason run would mean to the legacy of this class.
“We have a great chance to do something great in the playoffs that has not been done by a Tremont team in the past for a long time so that feeling of not accomplishing that yet just drives me to get better each day.”
Crenshaw says he and his teammate feed off each other’s energy and seeing each other work hard pushes them as a unit to continue to get better even as the regular season ends. This thought is one repeated by his teammates and Lynch expounded on that that notion and why he believes he knows what will set Tremont apart from other teams in the postseason,
“This team has worked for years to have the opportunity we have this year,” Lynch said. “A lot of people stop working by this time in the season. I'm not going to, and the team isn't either because of what we want to accomplish.”
The Eagles have won 23 games this season with more opportunities to improve their record. After earning a first round bye, Tremont will face West Union Attendance Center in the second round of the division 2-1A tournament at Ingomar Attendance Center Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. and their state playoff seeding will be determined by the tournament’s outcome.