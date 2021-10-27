Itawamba AHS welcomed the Caledonia Cavaliers to Indian Stadium for a battle for the Division 1-4A championship.
IAHS is used to being in the thick of things for division championships, but this was unfamiliar territory for Caledonia, as the Cavaliers had never won a division title in football. Coming into this game, most people would think it would be an offensive slugfest, but the defenses for both teams had other ideas.
IAHS opened the game with possession and drove down to the Cavalier 34 yard line, but a fumble halted the nice drive. The Indian defense forced a quick three and out on the opening defensive possession.
On the next offense possession, Isaac Smith broke a 62 yard 3rd down run to punt the Indians in the red zone. A few plays later, he punched it in from a yard out to give the Indians a 7-0 lead. The team would trade punts the rest of the quarter and first half, as IAHS led 7-0.
Caledonia brought a punch to open the 2nd half. They scored on one play of 62 yards to tie the game at 7-7. IAHS answered quickly as Tae Chandler got a 6 yard rush TD to give the Indians a 14-7 lead after 3 quarters.
After a lengthy drive to begin the fourth quarter, the Indian defense stopped Caledonia on 4th and 1. On the next play Ty Davis hit Tae Chandler in stride for the 81 yard touchdown and a 21-7 lead. Caledonia answered to bring the game to 21-14. After recovering the onside kick, the Indians killed the clock and Tae Chandler put an exclamation point on the night with a 3 yard TD run. The Indians walked away with a 28-14 victory and the Division 1-4A Championship.
Game Notes:
Tae Chandler had 3 touchdowns and a fumble recovery on the night and finished the night with 170 yards (100 receiving and 70 rushing).
Isaac Smith had 1 touchdown and an interception on defense.
Indians improve to 8-1 (4-0 in Division 1-4A). They will conclude the regular season at Mooreville on Thursday, Oct. 28.