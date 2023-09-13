Itawamba AHS opened the game with a bang, but that would be the only fireworks for the home standing Indians as they fell to the visiting Lafayatte Commodores, 48-27.
After the defense got a three-and-out on their opening possession, it took IAHS (1-2) one play and a little trickery to get on the board. JA Wood handed the ball off to Cayden Prestage who threw tossed a pass to a wide open Cooper Waddle in stride for a 46-yard touchdown. The Indians missed the extra point but took the early 6-0 lead.
Lafayette (2-1) would respond quickly with a nice drive. They took the 7-6 lead on a one-yard plunge and extra point, which held through the end of the first.
The Commodores added to their lead with a 26-yard touchdown pass, going ahead 14-6 early in the second. IAHS responded with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Wood to Prestage to pull the Indians within one, 14-13.
Turnovers plagued the Indians in the second quarter, and Lafayette capitalized every time. The third turnover of the quarter, a fumble, allowed the Commodores to take a 41-13 lead. IAHS ended the scoring run with a 25-yard touchdown throw to Zach Harris, and the Indians trailed 41-20 at the break.
The third quarter opened up with a promising drive for the Indians as JA Wood scored on a six-yard rush to bring the Indians within 41-27. But Lafayette answered with a rushing touchdown to extend the lead back to 21. A scoreless final quarter made the final tally of 48-27.
Game Notes
• Cayden Prestage had 123 yards and two touchdowns.
• Cooper Waddle had 117 yards and a touchdown.
• JA Wood was 20-31 with 273 yards and three touchdowns.
• Zach Harris had 126 yards on offense with a touchdown and thirteen tackles on defense.
• IAHS had five turnovers on the night.
• The Indians fell to 1-2 on the season.
Turning Point
With 1:40 left in the second quarter, IAHS fumbled, and Lafayette scooped it and scored on a seventy nine yard fumble recovery.
Coach Speak
“For the second week in a row, turnovers killed us. You can’t turn the ball over like we have and stay in games. It’s just getting back to basics and valuing the ball. Give credit to them, they took advantage of our mistakes and made us pay.” - Clint Hoots, IAHS head coach
Looking Ahead
IAHS (1-2) is on the road next week as they travel to New Albany. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
