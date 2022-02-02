Itawamba county has three teams bowling for a state championship this week in Jackson. The Itawamba Agricultural High School girls team and the Tremont Attendance Center boys team both finished runner-up last Wednesday, Jan. 26, at region to advance and Mantachie High School’s girls team earned a wild card entry.
IAHS bowled for a 1,914 pin count at Premier Lanes in Oxford, a second place score that made them the Class II, North region runner-up. Both Tremont and Mantachie competes in Class I, Central region. Tremont’s boys finished second in the region with a pin count of 2,153. Mantachie’s girls had to wait until Friday to learn if they would get a spot at the state championship after finishing third in their region. Their pin count of 1,815 made them a wild card selection.
Several individual bowlers made their All-Region teams. Mantachie’s Ramsey Montgomery earned the Class I, Central region top girl bowler; she bowled a 544 series and a 224 game. Her 224 was the best game score of the day among either girls or boys. Tremont’s Tyler King finished second among boys in the region with a 557 series. Mantachie’s Dalton Melton was third with a 528 series; Melton bowled the second highest single game score overall with a 220. Tremont’s Konnor Rogers was fourth with a 487 series.
The three teams will travel to Brandon this week to compete for a state championship. Tremont and Mantachie will bowl tomorrow, Feb. 3, and IAHS bowls on Friday, Feb. 4 at Fanniin Lanes.