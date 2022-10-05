Mantachie High School hosted the Itawamba Invitational Saturday on the school’s campus.
All three of the county’s high schools had teams competing at the meet. Itawamba Agricultural High School’s girls team picked up their first team win since 2014 when they finished first in the varsity girls 5k. Tremont Attendance Center finished second and Mantachie High School took third place to complete the county’s sweep in the event.
Mantachie finished second and Tremont third in the varsity boys 5k. Tremont’s boys finished second in the junior high race and Mantachie third. Mantachie’s girls also finished third in the girls junior high race.
Mantachie’s Roxy Ryan was the Mustangs' top finisher in the junior high girls race with a time of 15:47.00. Following Ryan for Mantachie was Gracie Amon in 12th place, Allison K. Winters in 20th, Angel Ellis in 24th, Emma Kate Russell in 26th and Braylee Henderson in 32nd.
Tremont was led by Kinsley White who finished 10th with a time of 16:50.00. Heidi Harnage was 11th, Caylee Neal finished 16th, Sofia Velazquez came in 20th and Autumn Holiday finished 27th.
Maciah Morgan led Mantachie in the boys junior high race. His time of 12:18.00 was good for second place. Fellow Mustang Jordan Cantrell finished third, Case Buse came in 14th, Hudson Riley came in 15th, Carson Glass finished 17th, Payton Cantrell came in 18th, Hayden McMillen finished 19th and Colton Rogers came in 20th.
Tremont’s Casey Myers finished fourth with a time of 13:14.00 and teammate Carson Robinson placed fifth. Casen Sturdivant was eighth, Christopher Smith 12th, Cooper Platt came in 16th, A.J. Fortune was 22nd, Nathan Crenshaw finished 23rd and Quinton Phipps was 24th.
Skylar Partlow led IAHS in the girls varsity 5k with a time of 24:02.00 to finish third. Reagan Hayes was fourth, Sidney Strother finished fifth, Mollianne Allen came in 13th, Kate Stevents finished 15th, Emily Jayne Riley was 17th, Emily McCasland came in 28th, Lauren Guntharp placed 31st, Adaiza Isby finished 35th and Laney Hill came in 39th.
Cayley Miller’s time of 24:31.00 was good for seventh place and led Mantachie. Kaysley Hill placed 18th, Darby Pitts finished 19th, Annie Amon came in 21st, Audrey Shell was 26th and Holly Edge finished 40th.
Leading Tremont was Paige Gillespie in ninth place with a time of 24:35.00. Lilie Lentz finished 12th, Sarah Sims placed 16th, Grace Gillespie came in 20th, Kara George finished 22nd, Layla Kent was 30th and Sondra Carlson finished 41st.
IAHS’s Karten Bailey was the team’s top finisher in the varsity boys race with a time of 21:41.00 for fifth place. Reece Hill placed 13th, Ashton Johnson came in 15th and Chayse Parton was 41st.
Caleb Neal led the Eagles with a sixth place finish with a time of 21:51.00. Alex Ocaña-Puig placed 22nd, Andrew Curtis finished 23rd, Pierre Nackaerts came in 26th, Nate Ruffin was 36th, Braxton Lovvorn placed 38th, Hector Chen came in 40th, Brady Sims was 45th, Drake Garcia placed 49th, Nick Risner finished 51st and Logan Roberts was 54th.
Nathan William’s ninth place finish and time of 22:24.15 led Mantachie. Troy Bruce finished 14th, Issac Riley placed 21st, Seth Mulligan came in 28th and Alex Rogers was 29th.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.