Mantachie came out swinging on the road against Hatley on Friday night.
The Mustangs (2-1) scored the first two touchdowns of the game, but the early lead wasn't enough as the Tigers (2-1) stormed back to hand Mantachie its first loss of the season, 41-28.
Friday night's matchup was all about the ground game. The running back tandem of Levi Ellis and Garrett Hopkins fueled the Mustangs' explosive start. Hopkins scored twice in the first quarter on runs of six and 24 yards, with Ellis punching in the two-point conversion after each score to put the Mustangs up 16-0. Hatley answered with a touchdown and conversion of its own, narrowing the Mustangs' lead to 16-8 at the end of the first period.
The teams traded scores in the second quarter, with Ellis breaking free for a 66-yard scoring run. The ensuing conversion attempt failed, allowing Tigers to close the gap to 22-15 at halftime with a 34-yard score and extra point of their own.
The third quarter looked to be more of the same early as Ellis ripped off another long score, this time for 65 yards, to push the Mustangs' lead to 13.
But those were the last points the Mustangs would score. Hatley scored 26 unanswered points to flip the scoreboard and reach the final tally.
Ellis led the Mustangs on the ground, accounting for 161 rushing yards on 18 carries and his pair of scores. Hopkins turned his eight carries into 52 yards and two touchdowns.
Hatley racked up 404 total yards – 363 on the ground – to Mantachie's 229.
The Mustangs return home for a Thursday night matchup against Smithville.
