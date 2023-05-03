Mantachie High School’s Bentley Dill had never picked up a golf club before spring 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic caused many activities and events to be canceled, but playing golf, outside in the open air, was one thing Dill could do to keep himself occupied.
Four years later, Dill has emerged as the Mustangs leading golfer. The third-year member of the Mantachie team was a three-time medalist during the 2023 high school season. Dill names both his grandfather Tim Hill and Mantachie golf coach Scott Booth as having the greatest influence on him during his three-year growth as a player and credits them with helping him stay on track.
“They [Hill and Booth] both know I love the game,” Dill said. “They both push me to do my best.“
Dill is a member of the Bel-Air Golf Course in Tupelo, and also practices at Fulton Country Club. Dill, who practices at least three to four days a week, can often be found in his backyard getting more cuts in when he’s not on the course. At all three places, he’s often working on his short game; it’s one of his favorite things about the game but not the only thing.
“”My favorite part is the short game and meeting new people and playing golf with buddies,” Dill said.
The sophomore missed out on a trip to state this season as an individual by two strokes. It’s one of the things he hopes to accomplish over the next couple of years.
“My goal is to play at the collegiate level,” Dill said. “Each tournament, my goal is to break 80, and I also want to make it to state and hopefully win.”
While Dill’s high school season is over, he’s still competing on junior golf tours. Last summer, he played on the Northeast Mississippi Coca-Cola Junior Tour and has already played his first junior event of the season. Over the weekend, Dill finished ninth in his division with an 84-85 – 169 score at the 36-hole Southern States Local Qualifier at the MSU Golf Course in Starkville. Prior to this year, the tour was known as Southern States Junior Classics, but in February it was announced they joined the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship Series. Junior golfers qualify for Regionals through Local Qualifiers and then some in Regionals will advance to National Championship tournaments. Some events are shown on The Golf Channel.
This summer, Dill will continue to work toward his goals and will face a quick transition from summer to high school competition. Next year, the high school golf season in Mississippi will begin in mid-August.
Dill’s work ethic is evident. He went from a beginner golfer to a mid-80s scorer in a few short years. He’s an area golfer to keep an eye on over the next two seasons as he continues to develop.
