Tremont Attendance Center opened division 2-1A play at home last Tuesday against Ingomar Attendance Center before capping their week with games against Smithville Attendance Center Friday afternoon.
12/7 Tremont vs. Ingomar
(G) Ingomar 49, Tremont 16
Ingomar jumped out to an early 13-0 lead to force a Tremont timeout, but the Lady Eagles were unable to slow down the Lady Falcons quick start and trailed 21-2 at the end of the first quarter and was down 33-8 at halftime. Ingomar picked up a 49-16 win.
Freshman Abbie Leathers led the team with six points and senior Mallory Holley added five.
(B) Tremont 41, Ingomar 37
The Falcons brought a perfect 11-0 record with them to Tremont when Ingomar and Tremont squared off in their division opener.
Both teams started slow offensively with neither team scoring until Tremont senior Jacob South hit a free throw two and a half mintues into the game and the Eagles held a 7-6 lead after the first.
The two teams continued swapping both defensive stops and baskets in the second quarter with Tremont taking a 17-15 lead into the locker room at the break when senior Denton Crenshaw hit a 3-pointer with seconds left in the half.
The Eagles led 24-21 moving into the final eight minutes of the game, and Tremont answered the Falcons 16-point fourth quarter with 17 of their own, including nine free-throws.
Ingomar failed to find a ways to stop Tremont senior Tyler Whitaker who scored 20 points in the game. South and senior Hayden Robinson each scored seven points.
12/10 Tremont vs. Smithville
The teams night games were moved up due to the severe weather projected to hit the area. Tremont swept the visitors with both the boys and girls picking up division wins.
(G) Tremont 36, Smithville 31
The Lady Eagles scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to edge the Lady Seminoles 36-31 and improve their division record to 1-1 and they sit at 4-8 overall.
Holley led the Lady Eagles with 16 points. Leathers and sophomore Grace Gillespie had six points a piece.
(B) Tremont 58, Smithville 52
Less than a week after losing a non-division tournament game to the Seminoles in Smithville, the Eagles got revenge picking up the 58-52 win and remained undefeated in division play. The Eagles are 11-4 overall and 2-0 in 2-1A.
Whtaker had 23 points in the game, Robinson 17 and South 12.
The teams hosted Hatley Monday night and East Union Tuesday. Tremont will wrap up their week against Walnut Friday for Homecoming. Homecoming festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with girls varsity playing at 6 p.m. and boys varsity at 7:30 p.m.