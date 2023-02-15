The Eagles and Lady Eagles took to the road last week for the division tournament that was held at Smithville. Both teams showed resolve in the tournament, but it was the Eagles who were able to swoop in and get a rare win over Smithville.
(B) Tremont 64, TCPS 32
The Tremont Eagles started the week against TCPS and took a 17-9 lead into the second period. Tremont would see its lead grow to 41-15 by halftime. In the second half of the game Tremont would extend their lead and go on to a 64-32 win. Alex Ocana scored 17 points, Hector Chen had 14, Nate Ruffin had 13 and Braxton Lovvorn also finished in double figures with 10.
(G) Tremont 50, TCPS 19
The Lady Eagles started the week against the TCPS Lady Eagles. Tremont would take the 18-2 lead in the first period and closed out the half with 32-6 lead. Tremont continued to outscore TCPS and finished with 50-19 victory.
(B) West Union 50, Tremont 26
On Thursday night, Tremont met West Union in the second game of the division tournament. West Union led the first quarter 8-6 and never trailed before winning 50-26. Top scorers for Tremont were Hector Chen with 9 points and Alex Ocana with 8 points.
(G)Smithville 45, Tremont 34
On Friday night the Lady Eagles played the Lady Seminoles in the division tournament. Smithville would get the 45-34 win over Tremont. Top scorers for Tremont were Paige Gillespie with 14 points, Martina de Miguel with 9, Saige Black with 6 and Grace Gillespie with 5 points.
(B) Tremont 42, Smithville 41
On Friday night the Eagles took to the hardwood to face off against the Seminoles in an action-packed game. The Seminoles would start out leading in the first period, but Tremont's Hector Chen would tie the game 11-11 with a 2-point basket at the end of the quarter. The game was tied 17-17 at the end of the second period.
Both teams came back after halftime hungry for the win. At the end of the third period Smithville led 29-28. Both teams fought til the end, but Tremont earned the victory 42-41.
Eagles head coach Brady Ramey said "the Smithville game was a really hard-fought win. Alex made a big play to get a steal and get the go-ahead basket. Then our defense held them at the end."
Hector Chen led in scoring with 20 points, followed by Alex Ocana with 11 points and Braxton Lovvorn with 7 points.
Both teams gear up for the first round of the playoffs next.