Eagles

Alex Ocana led the Eagles in scoring with 17 points in the take down of TCPS early in the week.

 By Kim Roberts For The Times

The Eagles and Lady Eagles took to the road last week for the division tournament that was held at Smithville. Both teams showed resolve in the tournament, but it was the Eagles who were able to swoop in and get a rare win over Smithville.

