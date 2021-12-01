The week of Thanksgiving featured one game for the Tremont Attendance Center boys basketball team. The Eagles traveled to Red Bay last Tuesday for a contest with Mars Hill Bible School out of Florence. Tremont weathered a barrage of 3-pointers from the Panthers and picked up a 50-40 win.
The Panthers started hot hand jumped out to a small lead thanks in large part to the 3-pointer, but the Eagles held their own and pulled out to a 19-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Seniors Tyler Whitaker and Hayden Robinson had the hot hand for Tremont. Whitaker's work inside and Robinson's ability to both hit shots from beyond the arc and drive the lane caused trouble for Mars Hill the entire game. The Eagles lead grew to 10 points, and they led 33-23 at the half.
Both teams played stingy defense in the third quarter. Tremont was only able to add five points in the period, but they held the Panthers to just seven. The Eagles added 12 points in the fourth quarter and the final score was 50-40.
Whitaker had a double-double in the game, scoring 23 points and pulling in 10 rebounds. Robinson had 19 points and seven rebounds.
The Eagles are 6-3 overall. They played at Vina last night and will be at the Smithville Tournament tomorrow and Friday and play at Thrasher Saturday.