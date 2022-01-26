The Eagles picked up a crucial division win last Tuesday at Smithville, winning 54-39. Tremont jumped out to a 17-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 28-23 at the half and outscored the Seminoles in each of the final two quarters in the decisive win.
Senior Tyler Whitaker led the team with 21 points. Seniors Hayden Robinson and Jacob South added 19 and 12 points, respectively.
1/20 Tremont vs. West Union
Tremont played West Union for their final 2-1A game of the regular season. The Eagles came up short, falling 38-37 in a low-scoring contest.
Tremont’s offense was sluggish in the opening quarter, scoring only six points until Robinson hit a 3-pointer as time expired in the first to pull within two points of West Union, down 11-9.
Scoring woes continued for the Eagles in the second, not scoring in the quarter until junior Braxton Lovvorn scored at the 5:15 mark. Tremont fell behind 20-13 in the midst of another scoring drought when head coach Brady Ramey called a timeout, and with 70 seconds left in the half, Robinson hit a long two-pointer, and the Eagles went into the locker room down 20-15.
The Eagles won the battle in the third quarter, and it was in large part thanks to South who scored the quarters first points and then drew a charge on the other end on the next West Union possession. He scored seven points and took two of his three charges in the period. Despite outscoring the visiting Eagles, Tremont trailed 31-28 as the fourth quarter began.
Tremont took their first lead of the second half when Robinson made a steal and converted the layup on the other end. Fans were treated to an exciting final ten seconds of basketball after Tremont retook the lead on a shot from Whitaker to go up 36-35. West Union answered and led 37-36 when they fouled Whitaker with 8.8 seconds left; he hit one of the two free-throws to tie the game at 37-37. The game looked headed to overtime, but West Union’s Greer Manning drew a foul with .2 seconds left and after missing his first, hit his second free-throw to give the visitors the 38-37 win.
Whitaker scored 17 points, South added 11 and Robinson had seven points.
Tremont is 19-7 overall and 6-2 in 2-1A. They have a busy week; they played Kossuth at home last night and will host Vina tomorrow before traveling to Wheeler on Friday.