Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Itawamba County.
Tremont Attendance Center’s basketball teams opened their season last Thursday at home against Hickory Flat.
(B) Tremont 47, Hickory Flat 42
Alex Ocana scored the first points of the season for the Eagles with a two-point basket, but points were hard to come by for Tremont in the season’s opening quarter and they fell behind 17-8 at the end of the first. In the second period, the Eagles played strong defense and held the visiting Rebels to three points. At the half, Hickory Flat led 20-18.
The Eagles continued to play stout defense as the second half opened. That defense combined with a 16-point third quarter, including seven from Drake Moore, put Tremont up 39-26 heading into the fourth. The Rebels tried to rally in the final eight minutes, but with the help of three 3-pointers from Ocuna, Tremont held on for the 47-42 win.
Ocana and Moore led Tremont with 14 points apiece. Hector Chen was the other Eagle in double-digits with ten points.
(G) Hickory Flatt 39, Tremont 29
Both teams opened the game with strong defense in the first quarter. Neither team scored until Tremont’s Martina de Miguel Martin hit a shot with 4:30 left in the first. Hickory Flat led 7-4 at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Rebels offense came to life in the second and Hickory Flat led 23-8 at the break.
Tremont matched Hickory Flat point for point in the third quarter but was unable to make up ground and trailed 32-17 at the end of the period. The Lady Eagles tried to rally in the fourth, scoring 12 points while holding the Lady Rebels to seven points. Saige Black hit a 3-pointer with two minutes left to pull the Lady Eagles within 10, down 39-29. Tremont held Hickory Flat scoreless over the next 120 seconds, but Tremont’s offense couldn’t get to the basket either with the score remaining 39-29 when the final seconds ticked off the clock.
Black led Tremont with nine points, while Kara George and Paige Gillespie added six points, each.