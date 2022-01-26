Tremont's Riley Embrey is pictured with Blue Mountain College head coach Trey Humphries after she signed to shoot for Blue Mountain next year. Standing behind Embrey is Tremont head coach Jonathan Bates and her father Jody Embrey and mother Christi Melvin.
Tremont Attendance Center’s Riley Embrey joins a growing list of Tremont archers that continue their careers at Blue Mountain College. Embrey signed a four-year scholarship with the Blue Mountain archery team in mid-November to continue shooting with the ‘Toppers.
“It felt exciting to sign, knowing that I worked my way up to that point on my own with the encouragement of others along the way,” Embrey said when asked about signing her scholarship papers.
Selected as Tremont’s Most Improved Archer in 2021, Embrey has grown to love the adrenaline she feels as she competes.
“My favorite thing about archery is probably the adrenaline when my arrow leaves my rest. knowing where it's going to go,” Embrey said. “I also think it's really cool that I'm able to zone everything out and just focus on the yellow part of the target and everything goes silent, almost like it's just me.”
Both Embrey’s former and current coaches lauded her leadership, work ethic and other qualities that set her apart.
“Riley will be a huge asset for BMC. She is dedicated, hard working, and an amazing person. She exuded the qualities I wanted in an archer, and I know BMC, my alma mater, will be blessed to have her,” said her former coach Nathan Rodgers.
Her current coach Jonathan Bates shares Rodgers feelings and added, “She has always been an outstanding student and archer. It has been an honor to coach her for the past two years. She is a fantastic leader and always strives for success.”
At the end of the day, Embrey’s decision to attend Blue Mountain because of the similarities she says it shares with Tremont and the people at the college.
“I decided to go to Blue Mountain because I was comforted in knowing that it was a small school like Tremont and just by the vibe of the people there.”
While following in the footsteps of other Eagles who have shot for Blue Mountain, Embrey aims to create her own legacy with the ‘Toppers.