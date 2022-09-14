FULTON • Ally Ewing’s putter has been her Achilles' heel this season on the LPGA Tour.
Despite strong ball-striking, Ewing had struggled on the greens prior to last week’s Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing worked with her coach to shorten her backstroke and began to see improvement two weeks ago at the CP Women’s Open in Canada.
It all came together for Ewing this week in Cincinnati. The Fulton native won the Kroger Queen City Championship with a 22-under par total (68-64-67-66 – 266,) edging out second place finisher Xiyu Lin by a stroke.
It was Ewing’s first win of 2022 and first top-20 finish this season in stroke play.
Ewing’s final round started slow on the Kendale Course at Kenwood Country Club. Ewing parred her first eight holes before making a birdie on the ninth. Ewing’s putter had been steady all day but on the back nine, she matched Lin’s charge with five straight birdies on holes 12-16 and took a lead she never surrendered on hole 13 and held a two-stroke cushion walking up to the 18th green. Lin birdied 18, but Ewing two-putted for a par to win the tournament and a $262,500 check.
Ewing finished the round with a six-under par, 66.
“I hit a couple good putts, but think a big putt for me was that par putt I made on seven,” Ewing said. “It was a 6-footer, but I saw a 6-footer go in and was able to get to nine and roll in an 18-footer down the hill. Kind of calmed me down, but I struggled with nerves all day, because I just haven’t been able to put this together for a full tournament this year.”
Ewing’s best round of the tournament was Friday’s second round. She carded nine birdies on the day including six-straight on the front nine en route to an eight-under par 64. Ewing tallied only four bogeys in the entire four round event and averaged 27.5 putts per round. To put in perspective how hot Ewing’s putter was, Yaeeun Hong leads the LPGA in putting average this season at 28.76 putts per round.
Ewing has a win in each of the last three seasons. With Sunday’s win, she has earned more than $3 million in prize money since joining the Tour.
The win locked in her place at the CME Group Tour Championship this November in Naples, Florida. Ewing has played in every Tour Championship since 2017 but was 70th heading into last week’s tournament. The top 60 golfers qualify for the Championship, and Ewing’s win moved her into 30th.
In her post-round interview, Ewing was asked about how she has remained positive this season amid her putting struggles.
“A lot of it has just been trying to lean on what I’ve seen myself do. I’ve got an incredible support system," Ewing said. "My coach, my family, my husband, they just keep drilling in me, 'It's there. I promise it's there. Just keep working at it. It's there.' And I just really trusted it and knew that if I kept working at it, it was going to be there.”
Ewing’s perseverance and simple change to her putting stroke led her to her first victory of 2022 and provides her with momentum in the final three months of the season.
