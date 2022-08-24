If fans went into Friday night's jamboree football scrimmage between Itawamba AHS and Ripley hoping to get an idea of how the Indians will look this season, they might have been disappointed.
That's not a knock on the Indians, though. Head coach Clint Hoots was just playing his cards close to the chest in terms of IAHS's game plan this season.
"We had some things we really didn't want to show," Hoots said. "On defense, we kept it kind of vanilla on what we were wanting to run, and offensively kind of the same thing. We really just wanted to see our guys get some reps."
Ripley came away with the 14-7 victory in the two-quarter scrimmage Friday. And even with Hoots keeping the game plan simple and prioritizing game scenario reps for his players, some information could still be gleaned from the Indians' jamboree performance.
Hot start
The Indians' opening drive showed some of the promise for the offense.
Senior quarterback Ty Davis was an efficient 3-for-3 passing in IAHS's opening possession, which the Indians capped off with a nice 55-yard scoring run by junior Zach Harris.
"I thought we caught the ball really well," Hoots said. "Just gotta clean up some small things. It's nothing big, little things here and there that you expect to have in a scrimmage. That's why we do it."
Running back depth
Senior Isaac Smith may be the running back drawing the most attention – and for good reason – but the Indians showed they have some other viable options behind Smith in the backfield.
Harris' long run on the opening drive helped showcase the depth IAHS has at running back. Harris and sophomore Dru Ashby have both been getting reps out of the backfield in practice, ensuring the Indians have capable talent to spell Smith when need be.
"Zach and Drew Ashby have been working on different stuff, rotating and splitting time," Hoots said.
Cleaning up
Even running a simplified, unrevealing version of the Indians' game plan, allowing two touchdowns while scoring just once in the team's first game action of the year is less than ideal. Hoots saw plenty of room for improvement on Friday night.
"We've got a lot of stuff to clean up," Hoots said. "You make a lot of adjustments from this game to the next one."
With the anticipation and high expectations for this year's Indians, both from the community and within the team itself, Hoots thinks his squad will do what it takes to work out the kinks ahead of IAHS's season opener at home against Amory this Friday.
"The kids are ready for it, ready to get the season started," Hoots said. "There's a lot of excitement around our place. They're gonna come in and work (this weel), get after it.
"There's a lot of excitement built up – home game, first game of the season and all that. It should be a good crowd. We're ready to see what we can do."
