Saturday in Tupelo, Kate Gann accomplished a longtime goal: run a 5k in under 20 minutes. Her time of 19:51.40 was good for second place overall at the Tupelo Invitational's 4A-6A girls 5k. The Itawamba Agricultural High School senior also set a new school record, smashing the old record of 20:02.00, set by Allie Bennett in 2014, by more than ten and a half seconds.
“Breaking the school record was an incredible feeling. I think it’s a great way for me to leave my legacy on the IAHS cross country program,” Gann said. “Even more exciting than having the school record was running a sub-20 5k.. Breaking 20 minutes has been my biggest goal since I began running. The 20 minute barrier is huge for female cross country runners.”
Gann now holds nine of the top ten times in school history with five of those times coming this season.
“I'm really proud of her. The fact that she can go out and be a cheerleader on Friday nights, get a little bit of sleep and then perform at that high of a level on Saturday mornings amazes me,” said girls cross country head coach Beau Carsten. “The sub-20 minute time and new school record are both a testament to her work ethic, athletic ability and passion for the sport.”
The record exemplifies Gann’s season thus far. Milesplit MS, a website dedicated to track and cross country in the state, has her currently ranked as the No. 6 girl overall in the entire state. She’s not finished below third place at a meet this season. She's set new personal records at every course the team has ran on. Her time Saturday is currently the seventh fastest girls 5k time in the state and the best in 4A.
Gann further elaborated on her accomplishment,
“I remember answering questions about my running goals in previous interviews, and both of these accomplishments were at the top of my list. It feels amazing to finally be hitting these goals, especially during my senior year.”
Gann was thrust into a leadership role on the team early in her cross country career and, as Carsten explains, has been the team’s mainstay through many changes.
“Kate deserves this record. IAHS Cross Country has had a lot of coaching and athlete turnover while she's been with the program. Carsten went on, “Kate's been the one constant though, and no one has represented the program and school better than she has.”
While Gann’s goal of a sub-20 minute 5k has been reached, she still has more she wants to accomplish before the season concludes in Clinton. “I hope that as the season continues, I will be able to keep checking goals off my list and hitting new personal records.”