The IAHS girls cross country team finished second at the Spartan Invitational last Thursday in Blue Mountain. Left to right: Emily McCasland, Adaiza Isby, Kate Gann, Skylar Partlow, Kate Stevens and Kadence Loyd. Not pictured: Reagan Hayes.
Both the Tremont Attendance Center and Itawamba Agricultural High School cross country teams competed at the Spartan Invitational at Blue Mountain College last Thursday, Oct. 14. Unlike many meets, the Spartan Invitational didn't split up classifications into two events for both boys and girls. The Tremont boys teamed finished second and IAHS’s boys were seventh. IAHS’s girls finished second as a team and Tremont’s seventh.
IAHS’s Kate Gann won the girls 5k with a time of 20:49. Teammate Skylar Partlow was ninth. Paige Gillespie led Tremont with a 13th place finish. IAHS’s Kate Stevens was 14th and Reagan Hayes 16th.
Tremont’s Tyler Whitaker was the Eagles top finisher in the boys 5k in seventh place. Tremont’s Gentry Lynch and Elmer Austlid were ninth and 17th, respectively. Reece Hill finished 23rd and was IAHS’s top runner in the boys race..